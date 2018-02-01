Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from Matthew chapter 7, verses 7-12. We then lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians, finishing up chapter 6, and will be starting the chapter of Philippians next week.

Sister Susan taught the youth class from Joshua chapter 24, verse 15. “…as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” The children learned about ways they could serve the Lord, even though they are young.

There were several special songs of praise for our Lord this morning. Then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 2nd Corinthians chapter 4, verses 4-6, “But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost.” Is our gospel hidden? Is it something we show off on Sunday and hide the rest of the week? Do we ever tell the message of our Lord to the ones who really need to hear it, the lost? Or are we afraid to speak out to an unbelieving audience? We should be sharing this truth every day with everyone we come into contact with. It may be the only time they will hear it. Satan has blinded the minds of the lost so that they do not see the light of God’s truth. We were the same before God shined His light into us through the witness of one of His faithful servants, someone who was not afraid to speak His truth to an unbelieving lost soul. We should all be that faithful servant. We all need to share God’s truth to the world.

Our evening service started with prayer and many special songs for our Lord. Pastor Don brought God’s message from Exodus chapter 17, verse 8-12, “And Moses said unto Joshua, choose us out men, and go out, fight with Amalek; tomorrow I will stand on the top of the hill with the rod of God in mine hand.” While the battle would be fought, Moses would hold up his hands to the Lord as a showing of faith and dependence on God during the fight. If his hands fell the battle would go to the enemy. When he became too tired to hold his hands up by his own strength Aaron and Hur held them up for him. We are in a constant battle with sin. Are we holding our hands up to the Lord for His help? Is there anyone to help us keep our hands up when we become tired and weak? Are we helping others to keep their hands up during the battle? As brothers and sisters in Christ we must lift each other up. We must allow others to help us and be willing to help others. Prayer is one of the best ways to hold each other up. Pray for your brothers and sisters every day. You never know what battle they may be fighting or how tired their arms may be.