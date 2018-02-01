Charles Stuart Floyd legal



IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: )

CHARLES STUART FLOYD, ) Deceased. )

CASE NUMBER: 18DG-PR00007)

Notice of Letters of

Testamentary Granted

(Independent Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of CHARLES STUART FLOYD, Deceased.

On 1/29/2018, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of CHARLES STUART FLOYD, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order, or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the court. The name, business address and phone number of the personal representative is:

DONALD R. COLLINS, P.O. Box 280, AVA,MO 65608 417-683-3199

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

DONALD R. COLLINS PO BOX 280, AVA, MO 65608 417-683-3199.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death:

JANUARY 02, 2018

Date of first publication:

FEBRUARY 01, 2018

Kim Hathcock

Clerk

PROBATE CLERK – KIM MILLER

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

02-01-18-4t