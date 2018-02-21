Caney News

Feb. 14 – Caney came together Wednesday evening praising the Lord in song. Bro. Jim Lafferty took charge of the service. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Jim read Eccl. 8:1-13. We should learn and grow. We should get wiser in our judgment. Make your preparation to meet the Lord. You can not get ready after you take your last breath. No one can pray you anywhere. You have made your choice. Everyone that wanted read scripture and had good thoughts. Sis. Melba Austin taught the youth.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read I Peter 1:3-9, 4:7-11 for our devotion. Don’t do things to get glory for yourself. Make sure Jesus gets the glory, so others will want to follow Christ.

After Sunday school praise and worship began with testimonies from Elsie Combs, Jeff Shipley, Danny Flannery, Charlee Lafferty and Kelli Clemans. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon, Le-Ann Kinyon, Charlee Lafferty and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. He used scripture from Malachi 3:2, Isaiah 33:13-16, and Matthew 3:10-12. Who will be able to stand in that day? Just because the world does it, doesn’t make it right. Be careful how you live. Repent or face the unquenchable fire. Stand for God. Do the right thing. They were all good thoughts.

After church we had a great fellowship dinner. We have great cooks coming. You sure missed a blessing if you weren’t here. Everyone had a good time and left full.

Come worship with us. You are always welcome.