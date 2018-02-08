Caney Church News

January 31 – Caney came together singing praises to the Lord Wednesday evening. It is a joy to come to the house of God to study and learn about His word.

Bro. Hi was our leader. He took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Bro. Hi read Isaiah 55. The great invitation to come to the Lord while you can find Him. He is free to every one. It was wonderful scripture. Everyone read scripture and had good thoughts. Sis. Melba taught our youth.

Our Sunday school opened with congregational singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalms 143 for our devotion. We are servants of the Lord. A wonderful prayer we all should pray.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Kathleen Chaney, Elsie Combs, Jeff Shipley, Mike Kinyon, Melissa Harmon and Jim Lafferty. Service continued with singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon and LeAnn Kinyon. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. He used scriptures Psalms 8:3-6, I John 5:4-5 and Rev. 2:7. What is man? We can be in His presence. Who else can say that their God loves them with an everlasting love? We can overcome the world when we believe in Christ. Just a few thoughts to think about.

Caney canceled Sunday evening services because of the weather.

We will be having a fellowship dinner Feb. 18 after morning service. Bring a covered dish and join in fellowship with us. All are welcome.

If you don’t have a church home, Caney Church would love for you to be with us. God bless.