Caney Church News

Wednesday the 24th, Caney came together Wednesday evening to study God’s word and praise Him. We were so glad Sis. Melba felt good enough to be here. Jim Lafferty opened with prayer. Bro. Jack Essary was our leader. He read Isaiah 59. Everyone had scripture and good thoughts.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Rev. 1:9-18 for our devotion.

After Sunday school Happy Birthday was sung to Melba Austin and Jim Lafferty. God bless them.

Praise worship began with testimonies from Kelli Clemans, Vanessa Mills, Danny Flannery, Jeff Shipley, Melba Austin and Janice Lafferty. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Numbers 32:17-19 and Luke 20:9-15. Your inheritance is on the other side of Jordan. It is good to know your inheritance on the other side can not be stolen. If you have Jesus you have everything. Today is the day of salvation.

We were glad for the nice number out today. We hope and pray that everyone will be here every service.

Several of us have been sick. We are thankful we seem to be getting well.

Sunday, Feb. 18, we will have a fellowship dinner after church. Bring a dish and join in the fellowship. We might even have a singing after if we have an interest. Hope and pray we have good weather that day. Everyone welcome.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone.

Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Jack Essary and Janice Lafferty. Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke this evening. His thought came from Acts 5 and Eccl. 5. Would we be truthful if we saw some one die who lied? When we make a promise we should keep it especially when it’s to God. Even if the world says it’s right doesn’t make it so set your path so others will know and follow Christ. Several good thoughts to think about.

Come worship with us at Caney.