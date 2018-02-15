Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Everyone is invited. 21-1t

* * *

Douglas County Support the Handicapped Board will meet the third Tuesday of the month at DoCo Sheltered Workshop at 5 p.m. Everyone welcome. 21-1t

* * *

The Brixey-Rockbridge Volunteer Fire Dept. annual member meeting, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the firehouse on Hwy. 95. Board members will be elected and by law changes voted on. For more information, contact brixeyfiredepartment@yahoo.com.

21-2t

* * *