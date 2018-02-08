Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. 21-1t

* * *

Douglas County Republican Central Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Life Church fellowship hall. 683-6090. 21-1t

* * *

The Brixey-Rockbridge Volunteer Fire Dept. annual member meeting, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the firehouse on Hwy. 95. Board members will be elected and by law changes voted on. For more information, contact brixeyfiredepartment@yahoo.com.

21-1t

* * *