Breedon News

Opening Sunday school, Wilma Hampton said our prayer. We sang our opening song. Our lesson is still in II Chronicles. We each read a verse and we all discussed the chapter. We are in the 28th chapter now.

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 133rd Psalms. We had questions and answers, we really learn a lot.

The congregation sang a few songs. Roy Hampton and granddaughter sang a special, as well as, Sue Thomas and Ronnie and daughter. Joe Lafferty preached the morning sermon in the book of St. John, the third chapter. We sang our closing song. We had altar prayer for Lee Hampton that God would heal his disease. We had a good attendance and a good service. Maybe some of our people are finally getting over some of these colds and sickness.

We didn’t have Sunday evening services. God bless.