Breedon News

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read Psalms 128.

Evelyn Harper led the opening prayer. Our lesson is still in II Chronicles.

We took up the morning offering. Wilma Hampton said the offering prayer.

Sidney Willis sang a solo. Danny Willis played the guitar and Judy sang. Judy also sang with her family. The preaching service began at 11 o’clock. Joe Lafferty preached on the 3rd chapter of Galatians and prayed after the reading.

We are still not having evening services until March.

We sang the invitational song and Ronnie Thomas gave the closing prayer.

Breedon Church will host a Friday night singing this Friday at 7:00 p.m.