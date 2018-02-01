Breedon News

Opening prayer by Esther Harper. Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 130 Psalms.

Our lesson was the 24th Chapter II Chronicles. It still is a lot of history; change in rulers and mentors.

Wilma Hampton asks blessing on the morning offering. Darryl Hampton took up offering.

Jacelyn (Sue & Ronnie Thomas granddaughter), sang “The World’s Greatest Story”. We all like to hear her sing.

The 11 o’clock hour, Joe Lafferty preached on the Book of Hebrews the 10th Chapter and said a prayer after the reading.

Congregation sang a few songs. The invitation song was “Pass Me Not.”

Dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.