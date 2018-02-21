Bradleyville News

Hello again from Bradleyville.

We enjoyed going to the ballgame last Thursday night when the Bradleyville State Championship team from 1968 was honored for the 50th anniversary of their winning the title of State Champions. Coach of the state team, Argil Ellison and KY3’s Ned Reynolds were there to emcee the activities. Ned had very nice words to say about the team and how well he remembered them and that exciting time. Argil Ellison talked about his time as a coach for Bradleyville and how much he appreciated our school and community. Then he recognized each player and called them to the floor and presented them with a certificate.

Garlin Pellham, Craig Southards and Wade Turner were presented certificates. Other team members were represented by family or friends. Representing the late Lonnie Combs was his wife, Linda and son, Justin. Representing the late Duane Maggard was his sister, Margaret Dalton. Representing the late Howard Wilson was his brother, Dwight Wilson. Also representing the other team members were Don Horner representing David Combs who couldn’t be there, Cathy Newton representing her brother Ken Newton who lives in Florida and couldn’t be there, and Ben Roberts representing his father, Buddy Roberts.

Bradleyville had big wins in all three games they played. The little cheerleaders did their cheers again and the pep band was rocking and did an outstanding job.

I saw my aunt, Betty Swadley at the ballgame and sure did enjoy getting to visit with her for a few minutes. She was there with daughter Judy Whitaker and granddaughter Sheila to watch great grandson, Trenton Massey who was on the Chadwick team.

All the 1A schools are in districts this week. Bradleyville boys and girls have both won the first round of districts as of this writing. Girls played Bakersfield on Monday night, February 19 and if they won will play again on February 22 at 7 p.m., while the boys played Couch last Tuesday night and if they won will play again on Friday night the 23rd at 7:00. If either team loses, their season is over.

Kathleen Johnson stopped by the other day with an invitation to her mother’s birthday celebration get-together. It will be on Sunday, February 25 at the Bradleyville School cafeteria, weather permitting, from 2-4 p.m. The invitation said that cards were welcome, no gifts please, and if you are feeling sick, please just call to wish her Happy Birthday. You cannot be too careful with all the flu and other sickness going around right now.

Our family had a good weekend when our granddaughter Danielle and husband Jared dedicated their 15 month old son Eli at church last Sunday morning. Most of our family was there to witness this blessing and we were so thankful. I also got to spend a few minutes with my other greats, Avery and LJ Laughlin while they were down to spend the weekend with their daddy.

We are getting some much needed rain this week and I hear it starting to thunder while I am sitting here writing the news, so need to send this in and get off the computer. I have had lightning run in on two computers and ruin them so I unplug them at the first sound of thunder now.

Stay warm and happy.