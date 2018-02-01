Bradleyville News

I hope everybody was able to enjoy the beautiful weekend. We sure did. The temps were fantastic for late January, we recorded a low 60 something here and it was much better than the single digits of a few weeks ago. This coming Friday we will find out from the groundhog if we are going to have an early spring or not. Hope the little whistlepig doesn’t see his shadow and stays out of his burrow. If it were only that simple. If it were that simple, I’d chain the little feller outside.

Last year at this time we were in Maui, visiting our son and meeting our new grandson. We sure did enjoy getting to go there and visit. A year makes a big difference. I got a video from my daughter-in- law of Gideon throwing rocks and another one of him calling their dog by his name. One picture of him at the beach playing in the sand and riding a board on the sand pulled by his daddy. I am very thankful for the technology that we use to keep in touch now. I can see him pretty much when I want to. Call them when I want without an astronomical phone bill. Not the same as getting my hands on him but way better than a letter or as in the long gone days past when I might or might not have ever heard from them again.

Kathy Tilley and her brother, Bill Lawrence made a trip to Benson, Arizona to see their brother, Dolis. They flew out there a couple of weeks ago and said they had a wonderful visit with him. Dolis has some severe health problems and I am sure would appreciate your prayers on his behalf.

Josh and Melissa Isaacs’ ten year old son, Riley, had a great day of fishing last week. He caught a 4.17 pound, 19 inch long meanmouth bass and was certified by the Department of Conservation. Dad said he just missed the state record but crushed the Missouri Master Angler record. The original Master Angler award was 3 pounds and 18 inches long. Dad said it was for sure going on the wall in their house. Congratulations Riley!

Well, the mountain lion has been spotted at least three different times in this area again in between our road and our neighbors, Delbert and Lorri Johnson’s. One time it had a cat in it’s mouth. We have several feral cats around our place and I am pretty sure the cat was one of those and had already been run over but the big cat had it in it’s mouth. I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t discriminate between the feral cats and our pets, or calves for that matter, so everybody needs to keep a lookout for that kind of activity from the lion.

Just a reminder, Bradleyville Homecoming is Friday, February 2nd. The games will start at 4:30 with the Lady Eagles Junior Varsity playing Forsyth, the next game will be Varsity Lady Eagles playing Forsyth also, and after those games will be a Varsity Eagles game with Everton. Pre-school through 6th grade girls will be doing a few group cheers during the games and a cheer dance. Other activities are planned as well I am sure. Come out and support the Bradleyville Eagles. I’m pretty sure the pep band will be playing at the game also and that is always a good time to get to hear them play. They are fantastic!

Speaking of our band, great news about our own Chris Sprague. She has been our music teacher at Bradleyville School for the last 24 years and has done a fabulous job with music for grades K-12 and also band, choir, and plays, just to name a few of her accomplishments. She has been elected to the position of president elect for Missouri Music Educators Association. She was elected band vice president two years ago but this is the presidency of the entire association. All the music teachers in Missouri vote on this so it is a huge honor to be chosen. It is a 6 year commitment. No one from a small school has ever been president and since 1938 there has only been one female president. She will still continue to be our music teacher along with this great position so no worries. Congratulations, Chris, this is a very well deserved honor! You have been so good for our school and I think everybody agrees what a jewel you are!

Let me know your news! Stay warm and happy.