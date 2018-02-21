Black Oak Church

“Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things that are written therein: for the time is at hand,” Revelations 1:3.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday after we sang. He read the devotion then dismissed us to class. Prayer by Brother Richard Potter.

Brother Bobby Turley took up t the tithes and offerings.

Zoe Shull and Annabelle did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We had several out with the flu and other sickness. Please pray for those, Pete and Helen Workman, Betty Satterfield, Veda Bushong, Joey Swofford, Pete Turley, Wanda Goss and family, Sheila, all bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, law enforcement and each other.

The church sang Happy Birthday to Shirley Riley and me.

We had good testimonies in both services.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Revelation 1:3.

Sunday evening began with singing.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Matthew 4:18-22. Jesus calls us to follow Him. As the disciples did we should also immediately be obedient and follow Him.

We will celebrate our January and February birthdays this Sunday with a chicken dinner.

Wednesday Bible study is at six.

May God bless you all.