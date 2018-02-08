Black Oak Church

“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also,” James 2:26.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 143 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard took up the tithes and offerings.

Hunter and Harper Adams did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Abbie Donley, Remmi Scott, Jo Stephens, Veda Bushong, Lloyd Tate, Honie Nokes, Pete and Helen Workman, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, people traveling, Turley family, country and leaders, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, and each other.

Pastor David was sick so Brother Richard Potter preached God’s message from the Song of Solomon. We need to seek God, get out of His way and let Him fill us and use us for His glory. It was a very good message.

Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us and we had good testimonies.

We will have Bible study on Wednesday at six.

We dismissed our evening service due to slick roads.

Happy Birthday in Febraury to Shirley Riley, Reece Adams, John Little, Reece Goforth, Jacob Strong, Hope Harvill and Lauren Mendel, oh and myself.

May God bless you all this week.