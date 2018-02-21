Black Jack Church

After last weekend’s bout with ice that prevented many area churches to open their doors, it was a blessing to be able to gather together to worship this Sunday, February 18, 2018. Philippians 2:1-11 was our opening scripture before our prayer requests were given and prayed over. We then enjoyed an awesome, anointed worship time before Sunday School. One soul accepted salvation! God is great!

The adult Sunday School class continued their study of Acts 23. Paul faces the Jewish council to hear charges against him. But before this can be accomplished, Paul is admonished by the high priest for his challenging words against him. Paul clarifies he did not know it was the high priest that he was addressing, and realizes that this council is comprised of Pharisees and Sadducees who differ greatly on religious beliefs. Part believes in the resurrection and angels while the latter do not. Paul announces his position was like unto that of the Pharisee. Some then wanted Paul killed, even before charges were made. The Chief Captain of the Roman Army has Paul removed and taken into the castle for his protection until he could ascertain what Paul had done (if anything) and his sentence. When coming to visit his uncle, Paul’s nephew overhears the plans of at least 40 Jews to have Paul summoned back to the council on the pretense of questioning him further. However, these 40 had vowed not to eat or drink until Paul was killed as he was brought to court. How great was their rage to make such an oath. One wonders what they did when Paul was hastened away to another castle during the night when the chief captain learned of this plot from Paul’s nephew. He sent a letter of explanation that Paul, a Roman, had no charges defined against him and that he thought the disagreement involving Paul to be centered around Jewish laws alone. The chapter ends with Paul facing governor Felix and being held until his accusers would arrive and face Paul in his court.

The youth were put in remembrance that this past Valentine’s Day was about love and that our lives are to reflect the love that Jesus feels for each of us. It is not about the chocolate, flowers and cards as much as it is to be about really caring and having compassion for each other. Some stood and testified of God’s blessings to them. Pastor Vic Murdy spoke on God’s compassion and love towards each of us, giving His only begotten Son to become man and show us how to walk in spirit, power and truth in obedience to our Father’s will and ways. He did not come to condemn the world but that through Him the world might be saved. (John 3:17) Jesus is the way, the truth and the life; through Him we obtain forgiveness of sin and become saved from death and eternal existence in hell.

A wonderful dinner in honor of Valentine’s Day was enjoyed and joyful fellowship. Please feel free to join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for morning service followed by a fellowship dinner. Bible study will begin about 2:00 p.m. and will be on Revelations 2. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Blackjack Church can be followed on Facebook. Love conquers all. Have a blessed week.