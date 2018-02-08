Black Jack Church

Again, we were blessed to join together in worship service this February 4, 2018. Psalms 106 was the text read by the congregation before service.

The adult Sunday School class studied in Acts 23 where Paul was brought before the court to determine his crimes. He had been here about fourteen years before having received letters to persecute the Christians and had traveled towards Damascus. On this road, his life changed as he encountered the Lord. Paul ascertained that this court was a mixture of Pharisee and Sanhedrin beliefs, the latter not believing in resurrection, angels nor spirits. Paul announced that both he and his father were of the Pharisee belief “of the hope and resurrection of the dead” as seen in verse 6. The outburst afterwards was directly between the two parties of the court with Paul being removed for his safety.

The youth sang two songs and shared their study in part about the tower of Babel and how man was determined to climb into heaven. God brought confusion to disable their efforts by the creation of different languages amongst them. Those who understood one another cleaved together and formed their own group or nation. Then Pastor Vic Murdy continued sharing the word regarding the Holy Spirit. Last week was on the promise that He was for everyone after Jesus ascended.

This week focused on His purpose. In John 14:16, Jesus said He would “pray the Father and he shall give you another Comforter that He may abide with you forever. Verse 17 reads “for he dwelleth with you and shall be in you”. Verse 26 tells us that the Comforter “shall teach you all things and bring all things to your remembrance”. What things? “Whatsoever I have said unto you” Jesus said, being those things which are true. Has He spoken to you? Yes. He is the Living Word of God. The scriptures are life and He is the life. The Holy Spirit is the source of true peace (verse 27). Verse 12 and Acts 1:8 tells us that the Holy Spirit is our power. Jesus said “He that believeth on me the works that I do shall he do also and greater works than these shall he do.” The Holy Spirit is the power that binds us together in Christ Jesus.

While the snow fell, we enjoyed our fellowship meal. We then finished our study of Revelations 1. All are welcomed to join us in worship at l0:00 a.m. with Bible study beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Vic Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. Follow us on Blackjack Church on facebook. Without the Holy Spirit, we are powerless. Ask, seek and knock and it shall be opened unto you Jesus said, if you are desirous of being filled with Power from on high.