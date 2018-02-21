Bethany Baptist Church

Debra Bohnstedt drove to Ava, Monday to visit with her mother, Norma Stillings. She delivered some quilt tops to Seymour to be machine quilted, before coming on to Ava. She attended the funeral services for Don Dyer with Norma. They ate out for lunch and then visited a couple of hours at the house, before she headed back to Springfield. She plans to come back in a couple of weeks when she picks up the quilts.

Norma graduated from Ava High School with Lula Lakey Dyer in 1955. Norma and Lula sang together in some of the small ensembles during their years at Ava High School. In the later years, she and Don would attend the Alumni Banquet. Norma would see her there.

The ladies are planning to have their Bible Study in the home of Norma Stillings, this Friday. They may conclude the Study in Contrasts and be ready to start on the Book of Revelation in March.

Darlene Sorensen sang a special song before Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message on “Why Should We Worship?”

We should worship God because he is worthy, not just in order to get something from Him. All of creation and all good things do come from God. Our Lord should be held in the highest place of honor in our lives.

We express our worship by being obedient to his commandments. Worship requires giving of ourselves, our times, our talents, and our resources (that we received from the Lord). We should separate ourselves from a focus on possessions, cares, and fleshly lusts. We should worship Him with gratitude for the salvation that we received at no cost to us, but at great cost to him. Worship brings spiritual blessings as he continues working in us.