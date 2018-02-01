Bethany Baptist Church

Last week, Pastor Robert Sorensen and Darlene, and Jim and Ruby Corder loaded up just over five hundred newly made dresses for the “Dress-a-Girl Around the World” project and took them to Steele, Missouri down in the boot-heel to the “Shining Light Ministries.” These particular dresses will be going to missionaries in Africa for girls there. Darlene received pictures of some of the African girls wearing dresses from that organization. The credit has to go to Kay Johnson and Ruby Corder for sewing the dresses and to all those who have donated fabric, thread, and trims.

Norma Stillings did not make some of her visits to the nursing homes last week, due to having a cold. She did not want to share what she had or pick up anything else.

Happy birthday was sung to Alan Stillings, Sunday morning.

The Ladies had their regular Bible Study, Friday afternoon. They are planning to start a study in Revelation soon. The next meeting is planned for February 9, weather and health permitting.

We are looking forward to the birth of a new granddaughter for Pastor and Darlene. This event should happen on or about February 11, but Darlene is ready to head to Hope, Arkansas at any time.

We have missionaries, Nathan and Tina Fritz and their five children, coming Sunday, February 4. There will be lunch at noon in the fellowship hall and an afternoon service at 1:00 PM and no evening service.

Pastor Robert Sorensen brought a message on “When God gives up on a church” from the letter to the church at Ephesus in Revelation 2:1-5.

When and why would God give up on a church? The church at Ephesus was told that God had seen all their good works, but that he also saw that they had left their “first love.” He warned them that if they did not repent he would remove their candlestick. A church can be so concerned with appearances, programs, fellowship, and organizational duties, that they forget compassion, convictions, and consecration.

The first commandment says that we are to love the LORD. Love will result in mercy, purity, holiness and serving God with joyfulness. Having God give up will mean that the Holy Spirit will not be bringing conviction to the hearts in the pews. The question is “If every member of our church is like me, would God give up on us?”