Ava Seventh Day Adventist

Pastor Terry Wolfe shared a sermon titled, The Shadow of Death, Sabbath as many in the congregation participated in a period of fasting and prayer. We had Vespers with a season of prayer Friday night, then prayerfully planned ministry for the year on Sabbath afternoon. We ended our fast with an Agape feast by candlelight as we shared the Lord’s Supper. Many expressed how meaningful this devoted time was to their Christian experience and how we should do this more often.

In his sermon, the pastor shared about the wilderness temptations Jesus endured as he fasted for 40 days with no food or water. Humanly speaking he was starving and in the shadow of death. This is when Satan came to him…when he was hungry, thirsty, and tired. Isn’t this when Satan comes calling on us too?

But, Jesus exercised self-control and would have no other Gods as He met the devil with “It is written…” And the devil had to flee. We can have this victory also. “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you,” James 4:7.

Pastor Wolfe shared how he passed through the valley of the shadow of death when he was a medic in the army. He was never so scared in his life as when they were being fired upon. He could have been killed. It is a serious thing to be in the valley of the shadow of death. But, there are promises we can draw upon to get the comfort and assurance we need to get through the war. God is with us in the valley as well as on the mountaintop. He will see us through!

Satan has cast a dark shadow over the world that is growing deeper and deeper. But Jesus is the light and He wants to communicate the message of salvation through human agencies – through us! May we be so connected to the Light that we will reflect Him.

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In January we served 76 people, 770 items were given away, and 58.75 hours were volunteered.

May God bless and keep you!