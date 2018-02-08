Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – According to the Quartermaster General of the Army, it is calculated that Moses would have needed 1,500 tons of food each day to feed the 2 or 3 million Israelites as they left Egypt headed to Canaan. To bring that much food each day, two freight trains, each a mile long, would be required. Besides that, they were out in the desert, so they would have to have firewood to use in cooking the food. This would take 4,000 tons of wood and a few more freight trains, each a mile long, just for one day. And, they were forty years in transit! And, they would have to have water. If they only had enough to drink, cook and wash a few dishes, it would take 11,000,000 gallons each day…and a freight train with tank cars, 3 miles long, just to bring water! And, another amazing thing to ponder is the fact they crossed the Red Sea in one night. If they went on a narrow path, double file, the line would be 800 miles long and would require 35 days and nights to get through. (Besides all of the people there were large droves of livestock.) So, there had to be a space in the Red Sea three miles wide so that they could walk 5,000 abreast to get over in one night. But then, there is another problem. Each time they camped at the end of the day, a campground two-thirds the size of the state of Rhode Island was required; a total area of 750 square miles. Think of it…this space just for nightly camping! Do you think Moses figured all this out before he left Egypt? I think not! You see, Moses believed in God and had implicit trust that God would take care of all these things. Do you think God has any problem taking care of all your needs?

Elder Peter Eberhardt delivered the message Sabbath titled Kadesh-Barnea. We were admonished to study carefully the experiences of Israel in their travels to Canaan. We need to keep the heart and mind in training, by refreshing the memory with the lessons that the Lord taught His ancient people. We are told in 1 Corinthians 10:11 “Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come.”

In previous articles you may remember we established from the Bible the truth that God’s chosen people today is spiritual Israel which we can be a part of regardless of our nationality. (See Galatians 3:29; Romans 9:6-8; Romans 2:28-29; Matthew 3:8-9; John 8:39-44; Phil. 3:3; and you can also read this booklet online for free at https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/book/e/49/t/spiritual-israel)

So, shall we let the history of ancient Israel be repeated in our experience? There are many parallels.

Ancient literal Israel was called out of ancient literal Egypt and led through the wilderness to the promised land of Canaan. Modern spiritual Israel is called out of modern spiritual Egypt or Babylon which is symbolic of confusion and darkness and led through the wilderness of sin into the heavenly Canaan.

So, what was the purpose of the Exodus? The purpose of Israel’s deliverance from Egyptian bondage was that they might serve God and keep His law. (Exodus 9:1 and Psalms 105: 41-45) God is calling his people out of modern Egypt or Babylon for the same purpose. (See Revelation 14:6,7 and Revelation 18:4.) We give glory to God and serve Him by obeying Him, and obedience is worship. “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?” Romans 6:16.

So, ancient Israel had a great failure when they came to Kadesh Barnea on the border of Canaan. Instead of believing in God’s promises they believed the word of ten faithless spies echoing “We be not able to go up against the people; for they [are] stronger than we,” Numbers 13:31. As a result of their unbelief they remained in the wilderness to wander 38 more years.

The land to which we are traveling is in every sense far more attractive than was the land of Canaan to the children of Israel…What stayed their progress just in sight of the goodly land? The difficulties before them were not so great as they had previously encountered. The great obstacle was in themselves. It was their own willful unbelief that turned them back. They were unwilling to risk anything upon the promises of God. The land was good; but the giants were mighty, and the walls of the cities high. They lost sight of the great advantages to be gained in possessing Canaan. They ceased conversing about the good land and its blessings, and permitted their minds to dwell upon the trials and difficulties lying between them and the desired haven…They lost faith in God at the very time when it should have been strongest.

What will we, spiritual Israel, do on the borders of the heavenly Canaan? Will we believe in the promises of God? In the power of His Word? Will we allow that power to be shown in our lives by progressing from victory to victory or will we be unbelieving and continue to wander in the wilderness? We have an advantage because we have all this history, the written Word, to grow our faith.

God is looking for the “true Calebs” who will not deny the walls are high, that the giants are mighty, but who will GO FORWARD by faith and not draw back unto perdition.

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In January we served 76 people, 770 items were given away, and 58.75 hours were volunteered. We appreciate your support and donations to enable us to serve our community. You can reach us at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Please visit us at www.avaadventistchurch.org or follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!