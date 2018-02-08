Ava School bids

SOLICITING BIDS

The Ava R-I School District is soliciting bids for the upkeep of the grounds at the Ava R-I Athletic Complex (mowing, weed-eating, spraying etc.) from March 1, 2018-November 1, 2018. Bidders must provide their own equipment, be fully insured and provide proof of insurance, and willing to have employees providing service to undergo a background check at owner’s expense. Bidders are requested to submit to the school district an option for a second year of service. For more information, contact Rex Sawyer, Ava R-I Athletic Director at (417) 683-7729. Bids must be received in the Ava R-I Central Office no later than February 19, 2018.

02-08-21-2t