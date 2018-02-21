Ava General Baptist Church

It felt so good to get back into worship Sunday. With last week’s service canceled due to icy roads, it seemed like a long week to me. But one wonderful thing; we were blessed to have our worship in the new sanctuary this week. It’s an inviting, comfortable space that God has blessed us with. We will be having an official new remodel celebration on Sunday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. There will be just one service that day. We invite you to join us for that special service on Palm Sunday.

Pastor Oren’s last message two weeks ago was from II Chronicles 34:1-13, entitled Change for The Better. Well, this week, he continued Part II of that message. He challenged us last time to look inside and figure out if there was anything we needed to change in us. That’s tough to do because we don’t always like to see our flaws, or we don’t want to acknowledge what may be wrong with our spiritual life. We need to change spiritually for others to see our light. We are sanctified to be set apart from the world and the world needs to see a changed heart.

We have a troubled nation that seems to be getting more troubled each day. Pray for our nation’s leaders and government to be able to work for the good of all. Tempers flare when opinions differ from each other. Only God can heal the land, but we need to lift it all up to Him. He needs to know that we love Him and we love our neighbors. We want to remember those families whose hearts are broken due to the loss of someone they love. Pray for the Watterson Family. Others need prayers for healing of their bodies, needing comfort to their mind and souls and for all those who don’t know the Lord as their Savior. Pray for Cancer research and our missionaries and service men and women all over the world. Remember our friends and loved ones in hospitals, nursing homes and home bound. We also want to give thanks to our Lord for the many blessings he gives us each and every day.

We have room for anyone who is interested in our choir ministry so don’t be bashful. We meet every Sunday night at 5 p.m. to practice. Don’t miss out. There will be a Children’s church meeting on Feb. 25th in the basement after the 10:45 a.m. morning service. All current children’s church volunteers or anyone that would like to serve in children’s church, are invited to attend. Coming up soon on March 11th, daylight savings time begins. Wow, time has flown. The first day of spring is March 20th. On March 25th, our remodel celebration and Palm Sunday service will be held at 10:45 a.m., our nursing home service is at 2 p.m. and we will have an extended choir practice at 5 p.m. for our Easter Sunday Cantata. Sunday evening services on March 25th will be dismissed.

We hope you all have a blessed week. As Bro. Oren reminds us, happiness is not in material things or based on how much money you have. Happiness comes from God and we must accept his Holy Spirit to change our lives for the better. Use the gifts He gives us and always give Him the praise for all things. Come visit us for worship and see how Jesus can change your life. See you next Sunday and God bless.