Last Monday I had .1/2 of an inch of rain. Wednesday I had .1/2 of an inch of rain. Sunday I melted what I got that day and just got a fraction under .1 of an inch.

I took my news in last Monday, went to the bank, Wal-Mart and drug store.

Ellis dropped by on his way home from work. George and Violet stopped by last Tuesday on their way home and brought me an early birthday card.

Thursday I went and got some wheat flour from Pam Stanifer then I took a birthday card and dropped it off for Cecilia Shea at Ava Drug then I got some groceries.

Karan Heriford, Doris Morrison, Sally Prock and Hellen Blakey went to our O.E.S. meeting at Theodosia this night.

Friday I baked bread.

Sunday Mt. Tabor Church was canceled at 10:00 o’clock. I listened to the radio and heard Joe Corum preach and I had my Bible opened to Acts, chapter two and followed along with Joe.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My nephew, Kenneth Moulder, doesn’t have cancer and that was what we prayed for.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.