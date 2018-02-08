I took some of my cans off last Monday morning then I took my news in and went by Clinkingbeard’s before coming home.

Last Tuesday I baked bread and made cookies for Saturday’s O.E.S. Workshop in Gainesville.

George and Violet came Wednesday morning and we all went down to Forsyth to see how Joel and Monica’s house was coming along.

It’s going to be a nice one and I just love their back porch because you can see a long ways off. It is beautiful.

We went to Ozark afterwards and ate dinner at the Chinese place. They paid for my meal and called it an early birthday gift.

When we got back to Ava I went into town and I stopped at the health food store and got some honey then I went to the beauty shop and got my hair cut.

I took Lee Aborn a birthday card before I went home. Thursday morning I went to my doctor’s appointment in Ozark. When I came back I went by Freeda Richards’ and gave her a birthday gift one day early. I had mailed her card earlier.

Ellis and Michelle came over Friday afternoon and got Michelle’s birthday cake and card.

Lakota stopped by on her way home.

Saturday I met Connie Bacorn down under the hill and went to Gainesville to the work shop for District 28 and 23 O.E.S. Karen Heriford, Tom Williams and Sally Prock drove their own cars.

This year instead of having the school of instructions, the grand officers put on a work shop which I really enjoyed.

Bro. Michael’s message came from Luke 5:1-11. This was about doing what the Lord asks and if you do you get a big blessing. The men in the boat did what Jesus said and caught lots of fish. When they got back to land, Jesus made them fisher of men.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.