Last Monday I had 1.8 inches in my rain gage, last Tuesday I had .25 of a tenth when I went and got my mail, Saturday .3 that morning. I went to town last Monday, took my news, assessor papers in, then I went and filled up with gas.

I baked bread last Tuesday.

Wednesday I washed two loads of cloths, that evening Lakota came by on her way home from college.

Tom Williams stopped by Thursday and brought me some Best Choice labels for our OES Chapter.

I got a phone call from my sister, Mollie McPheeters, saying that our nephew, Kenneth Moulder, had been operated on. They sent the mass off to see if it is cancer, he is doing pretty good right now. Say a little prayer for him that it won’t be cancer.

His wife, Janna, has a hole in her heart so she will have an operation soon.

We had another beautiful day to go to church. Bro. Michael brought his message from Jeremiah 42nd Chapter. This chapter tells about the people that said they would do what the Lord told them to do but when they heard what the Lord said they did opposite what the Lord said so that got them into trouble.

When you obey the Lord things will be better for you. Joel and Monica went for a drive after she got home from church and they ended up at my house.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.