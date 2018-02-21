Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
Cereal with Yogurt, Bananas and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Apple and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Mini Waffles, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, March 1
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, March 2
Mini Pancakes, Pineapple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cob Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Pizza Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pineapple and Hot Rolls
Thursday, March 1
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, March 2
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 26
Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar or Tator Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Ketchup or Pizza Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pasta Bar, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, March 1
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears,
Friday, March 2
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 26
Entrees: Chili Dog or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Bacon Pickle Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar and Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, March 1
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sanwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, March 2
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Breakfast Burrito, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Breakfast Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, March 1
Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, March 2
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Chili, Grilled Cheese, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Tator Tot Casserole, Green Beans, Breadstick, Rice Krispy Treat, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, March 1
Chicken Parmesan, Garlic Toast, Carrots, Fruit and Milk
Friday, March 2
Pizza, Salad, Peas, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
Waffles, Bacon, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk
Thursday, March 1
Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk
Friday, March 2
Chicken on a Biscuit, Hashbrown, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 26
Beef, Bean and Cheese Burrito, Rice, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Spaghetti, Breadstick, Green Beans, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, March 1
Hot Dog, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, March 2
Vegetable Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk