Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

Cereal with Yogurt, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Apple and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Mini Waffles, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, March 1

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, March 2

Mini Pancakes, Pineapple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cob Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Pizza Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pineapple and Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 1

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, March 2

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 26

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar or Tator Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Ketchup or Pizza Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pasta Bar, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 1

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears,

Friday, March 2

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 26

Entrees: Chili Dog or Roasted Chicken Sandwich with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Bacon Pickle Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar and Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 1

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos or Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sanwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, March 2

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast Burrito, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, March 1

Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, March 2

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Spanish Rice, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Chili, Grilled Cheese, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Tator Tot Casserole, Green Beans, Breadstick, Rice Krispy Treat, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, March 1

Chicken Parmesan, Garlic Toast, Carrots, Fruit and Milk

Friday, March 2

Pizza, Salad, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

Waffles, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk

Thursday, March 1

Scrambled Eggs, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk

Friday, March 2

Chicken on a Biscuit, Hashbrown, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 26

Beef, Bean and Cheese Burrito, Rice, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Spaghetti, Breadstick, Green Beans, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, March 1

Hot Dog, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, March 2

Vegetable Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk