Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Applesauce Muffins, Peaches and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 22
Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Feb. 23
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
President’ Day – No School
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy or Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 22
Entrees: Cheeseburger, or Chicken Soft Taco with Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 23
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 22
Entrees: Cheeseburger or Chicken Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 23
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 19
President’s Day – No School
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 22
Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Feb. 23
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 22
Sausage Links, Biscuit w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 23
Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
BBQ Pork Rib on a Bun, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Cashew Chicken, Rice, Egg Roll, Broccoli and Carrots with Ranch, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Roll, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 22
Cheeseburger Helper, Salad with Ranch, Carrots, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 23
Hot Dog on a Bun, Baked Beans, Fries, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 22
Breakfast Burrito, Hashbrown, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 23
Biscuit, Gravy, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 19
Cashew Chicken, Rice, Peas, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Salad Bar, Chips, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Taco Crunch, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 22
Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello and Milk
Friday, Feb. 23
Chili with Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk