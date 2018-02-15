Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Applesauce Muffins, Peaches and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

President’ Day – No School

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy or Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 22

Entrees: Cheeseburger, or Chicken Soft Taco with Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 23

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 22

Entrees: Cheeseburger or Chicken Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 23

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 19

President’s Day – No School

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Entrees: Smothered Burrito or Chili with Cinnamon Roll; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Turkey with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 22

Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Soft Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Garden Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Feb. 23

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Sausage Links, Biscuit w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

BBQ Pork Rib on a Bun, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Cashew Chicken, Rice, Egg Roll, Broccoli and Carrots with Ranch, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Roll, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Cheeseburger Helper, Salad with Ranch, Carrots, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Hot Dog on a Bun, Baked Beans, Fries, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Breakfast Burrito, Hashbrown, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Biscuit, Gravy, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 19

Cashew Chicken, Rice, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Salad Bar, Chips, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Taco Crunch, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 22

Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello and Milk

Friday, Feb. 23

Chili with Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk