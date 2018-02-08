Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 12

Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Chocolate Chip Muffin, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

Cinnamon Roll, Pineapple and Milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Sausage Biscuit, Bananas and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 12

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad and Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Mardi Gras Sauce and Italian Bread or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Fish Patty with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 15

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub and French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Friday, Feb. 16

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 12

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Mardi Gras Sauce and Italian Bread or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Fish Patty; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 15

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub and French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Friday, Feb. 16

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 12

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar with Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar and Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Entrees: Chicken Po’ Boy Sandwich or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Feb. 15

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Friday, Feb. 16

Entrees: Jalapeno Popper Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 12

French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Breakfast Burrito, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

Sausage Patty Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 12

Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Salad, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 14

BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Roll, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Feb. 15

Cheeseburger Helper, Carrots, Breadsticks, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Feb. 16

Cheese Pizza, Salad, Carrots with Ranch, Fruit and Milk