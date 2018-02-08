Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 12
Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Chocolate Chip Muffin, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 15
Cinnamon Roll, Pineapple and Milk
Friday, Feb. 16
Sausage Biscuit, Bananas and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 12
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad and Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Mardi Gras Sauce and Italian Bread or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Fish Patty with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 15
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub and French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Friday, Feb. 16
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 12
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Mardi Gras Sauce and Italian Bread or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Fish Patty; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches and Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 15
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub and French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Friday, Feb. 16
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 12
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar with Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar and Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Entrees: Chicken Po’ Boy Sandwich or Hamburger Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Feb. 15
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub with French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Friday, Feb. 16
Entrees: Jalapeno Popper Pizza or French Dip Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 12
French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Breakfast Burrito, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 15
Sausage Patty Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Feb. 16
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 12
Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Salad, Corn, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14
BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Roll, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Feb. 15
Cheeseburger Helper, Carrots, Breadsticks, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Feb. 16
Cheese Pizza, Salad, Carrots with Ranch, Fruit and Milk