“God judgeth the righteous and God is angry with the wicked everyday,” Psalms 7:11

My sympathy to the Dorothy Schultz family. She was a wonderful woman. She wrote poems all the time. While I went to True Hope Church in Theodosia, she gave me a few that I sing. I got to go to her funeral on Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville.

Saturday at Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home there was a birthday party for the grandson, Colt Little, who turned five years old on the 9th. Other guests besides me were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zamber Little, Bill Satterfield, Dara Strong, Brayden Lansdown and AnnaBelle Johnson.

The snow finally came early Sunday morning so there was no church. We got at least three inches.

It’s hard to stay warm these days and nights, got to keep feeding the stove.

Try to stay warm, watch and listen, forgive and forget. Have a great week.