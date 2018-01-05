“The land whither ye go to possess it is a land of hills and valleys and drinketh water of the rain of heaven a land which the Lord thy God careth for. The eyes of the Lord are always upon it, from the beginning of the year even unto the end of the year,” Deuteronomy 11:11-12.

Friday the 22nd, Gary and I went to the Ava Place in Ava to visit his mother, Maxine Turner and join with all of them for their family Christmas dinner and on Christmas morning we went there again for the opening of their gifts.

My sympathy to the Thomas Wray family.

Gary and I went to Ernest and Dara Strong’s home Saturday the 30th for Christmas dinner. Other guests were Bailey Strong, Chelsey and Brayden Lansdown, John, Tabitha, Stormi, Kasey and Kunai Medlock, Oceanna Meile, Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Howard Strong, Tiffanee Satterfield, Zoe Shull, Steven and AnnaBelle Johnson, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Del and Fanya Scott, Tafi Adams, Logan David, Marti Yost and Eli Shannon, Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Rebecca and Joshua Urbanowitz and DiAnne Wycka.

Christmas Day, John, Zamber and Colt Little visited Ralph and Dana Brazeal.

Sunday Black Oak Church didn’t have church so I went to Theodosia to True Hope. After church I visited with Jean and Vic Plante. Jean had her Sunday school class students there. After that I visited with Norma and Kenerd Lawrence.

May Christians pray this year for grace and people’s salvation. Peace on earth cannot be won fighting or trust with man’s greed or fear or hatred. Renew our faith in God and give us higher goals. Grant us heavenly guidance as wars go on. Our life on earth is short. We must be worthy of God’s love so we can live eternity with Him.

Happy New Year – 2018!