Trinity Lutheran

In the psalm all the natural world praises God, including all humanity, male and female, young and old. The voices of Simeon and 84-year-old Anna join the chorus today, recognizing what God is doing in Jesus. Simeon’s song is often sung after communion, for we have seen God’s salvation in the assembled community and have held Jesus in our hands in the bread. Then, with the prophet Anna, we speak of Jesus to all who look for the healing of the world.

I have heard a lot of people say: “I can’t believe this year is over already!” I would echo that thought. It does seem to me the year has gone by quickly. What kind of year has it been for you? And now we stand on the brink of a New Year and wonder what kind of year will it be?

Maybe today can serve to help us transition from this old year to the new year. Today is the First Sunday after Christmas. It might seem a bit of a letdown after all the celebration of Christmas, but it can be a wonderful day to continue singing the Christmas hymns and to enjoy the Christmas decorations. It can also be a time to be more reflective about the meaning of Christmas and its significance for our lives. Maybe that is how we can enter this new year with a hope that came with a baby born in a manager.

For some that day still seems insignificant. For us it is now seven days after Christmas and precious little has changed. Have you seen or heard of anything happening that promises to change the world, our lives for the better? Have you had a look at the newspapers or watched any news reports on TV? Seems to me all they are reporting is the same old stuff about wars and rumors of wars, economic problems, social problems and death. We listen to those reports and wonder if the world may be going down the tubes. Will this new year be any different? Will 2018 be any better than 2017? Maybe your hope depends in what you hope – vague hopes of new technologies or God’s Christmas gift?

We listened to Isaiah and the psalm. They seemed joyful and so full of hope and promise, but Jerusalem was destroyed. Today modern Jerusalem still being fought over. It hardly seems a city of peace. I do, however, keep hearing the prophet’s words of hope and promise: “For as the earth brings forth its shoots, and as a garden causes what is sown in it to spring up, so the Lord God will cause righteousness and praise to spring up before all the nations. (Isaiah 61:11)”

We live most of our lives with hope – hope for what might be. After suffering through many times of exile, oppression, and disappointment, the people were understandably skeptical about such promises. We, too, may get skeptical about the promises of God. We ask as did they: can we believe them? Can we depend on them? Dare we believe them?

It is an act of faith to believe that day will come. Such faith is not something that we do, or feel, or think. Such faith was “revealed,” to us as an act of God. It calls us to trust in him. It is a faith that God is here, He has broken into the world with His gift of love. It is God’s action through Christ for our sake who broke into our lives through the waters of our baptism. That is how we should both look back upon this past year and ahead to the year before us all the while contemplating what God has done in the birth of Christ.

Paul makes clear that Christmas is a story of what God had done and is doing: it is God who determines “the fullness of time,” it is God who sent His Son, and it is God who sends the Spirit into our hearts. The initiating and accomplishment of salvation belong to God and to Him alone.

If we have this in mind then the story of Simeon and Anna is remarkable. They have seen nothing except the baby, but by God’s grace, that is enough. They need no further proof or demonstration. To all appearances, this child looks like any other; there is nothing out of the ordinary here. But the Spirit enables them to see the fullness of what God has done.

Do we see God at work in the ordinary events of life? The visible aspects of the world may not have changed much since Christmas, and yet the Spirit opens our eyes to see God is at work through Word and Sacrament, through loving service, through the lives of the faithful around us and around the world. Like Simeon and Anna, we are able to praise God and, pointing to the cross, to tell the good news to all who will listen.

In celebrating Christmas, we proclaim again the amazing news that God is not the God of somewhere else, far off, removed and distant, unknown . . . and at a safe distance. God is the God of the world, of this world, and refuses to leave it alone. The incarnation is God’s astounding means of redeeming humanity, of blessing and restoring what it means to be human, by actually joining us in being human. Christmas is not only about God coming down to be with us but the claim of incarnation is about God becoming one of us.

We cannot redeem ourselves. God must be the one to act, and God has acted with profound, startling grace.

We have the same questions as they did – What does all this mean? Why in a manger and not in a palace, or at least a decent home? Why did the angels come to the shepherds and not to the king, or the Roman governor, or the priests? Why does this baby look pretty much like every other Jewish boy?

The meaning of Christmas is not easy to grasp, despite what all the TV Christmas specials will imply. Twelve years later, at the Temple, Mary is still pondering the things that were happening, keeping them in her heart, trying to understand the implications (Luke 2:51). The meaning of the nativity cannot be grasped, until it is connected to the cross and the empty tomb.

What is going on in the incarnation has to do with the harsh realities of sin and our rebellion against God. It has to do with God’s unwillingness to let us go our own way to death. It has to do with the infinite love of the Creator that is so deep, so unrelenting, that it will enter into creation as part of creation in order to redeem creation. That is the true mystery of Christmas, and the reason for the church’s profound joy.

So, what kind of year are we closing? So, what kind of year lies ahead of us? With the story of Christmas, we end a good year and we begin a good year.

Preparation for Worship

Because of Jesus, we are not slaves to God but children of God – and if children, then heirs. Thank you, Abba, Father, for embracing me as your child. Amen.

As Simeon and Anna recognized Jesus as the Messiah and rejoiced over him, we also receive him with joy. A warm, joyful welcome to you all!

