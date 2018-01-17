T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30 on January 9, 2018 and the following statistics were given: 6 T.O.P.S. weighed in with a loss of 5.6 pounds and the High loser was Fontella; 4 K.O.P.S. weighed in, all in leeway. This included our recently re-instated K.O.P.S., Margaret L.

Boni reviewed Sylvia’s newsletter and we especially enjoyed her story of her dad, the switch man. He would walk the track and pull the switch when a train was due so that it went to the right place. Sylvia applied this to our weight loss journey—we can get in a rut that only requires a little “switch” to get us on the right track. Don’t give up. Remember it is easy to gain weight, but little changes can add up to a whopping success.

She announced that the International Recognition Days will be in July in Quebec and State Recognition Days will be in Springfield May 11-12.

We finished up several contests. Loser Lotto is played by those who have lost weight putting 50 cents in a jar and signing one of 100 boxes. When the boxes are full, ½ the money goes to the winner and ½ to the Chapter. Our winner was Fontella! $25 richer and lighter too!

Our calendar contest is free. Jot down your name on any date when you have lost weight. At the end of the year, one winner per month is drawn. The winners are–Jan.: Holly, Feb.: Fontella, Mar.: Barbara, Apr.: Judy, May: Barbara, June: Holly, July: Margaret B., Aug.: Barbara, Sept.: Fontella, Oct.: Fontella, Nov.: Boni, Dec.: Judy. All winners chose a gift from the Contest Gift Box.

We are also having a sweet little contest called the Teddy Bear Buddy contest. Each week we randomly pick a teddy bear with another member’s name on it. We are to contact them sometime over the week to encourage and support them. The following week, we pick a different name. The goal is that every member would have a Teddy Bear contact every week for the next ten weeks. Viva, Teddy Bear!

We closed with the Circle of Friends: “Good luck to each and every one until we meet again! A friendly squeeze on the hand you hold, good loss, good health, good friends!”

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave., Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.