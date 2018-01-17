Sweden Church

Where is the promise of His coming? They were asking that in the first century after the crucifixion and they’re still asking it today. Peter addresses the uneasiness of early-day Christians in II Peter Chapter 3. These believers looked for Christ’s return in their lifetime. As the years passed, they began to wonder and have doubts. “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance,” II Peter 3:9.

For some, it probably fell on deaf ears. Time passes. People fall into a day-to-day world. Current matters are more pressing and need to be attended to. The focus on a return becomes remote. Doubters soon replace the faithful. God is not so omnipotent as they once believed. Everyone is still here and doing the same old things.

What has happened? It’s been hundreds of years since this promise to return. There’s no big event. God begins to change. Not really, we change how we think about God. “For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.” Malachi 3:6.

How easy it is to forget that the world was spoken into existence and out of it by the word of God. Second Peter 3:5-6 says so. Peter goes on to say in verse 8 that one day with the Lord is as a thousand years and a thousand years as one day. It says much the same thing in Psalm 90:4. In one day, God can do the work of a thousand years!

When God returns, He will be here. It says in the Bible that it’ll be like a thief in the night. All of a sudden, God is here! The warning of His return was made a long time ago. Be ready. Like Pastor Josh said in an evening sermon covering II Peter 3:9-13, “Plan for the forever–not for the now.”

Church was cancelled this past Sunday due to the weather. Searching through my notes, I found this sermon and hope you find merit in it.

