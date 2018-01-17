Well, the winter weather got here on Saturday night and we didn’t have church.
I am hoping we will be able to attend church next Sunday.
Delmar and I went to Springfield on Tuesday for his doctor appointment.
I am happy that my brother, Vern Deatherage is doing good while recuperating from surgery.
I am saddened for the families who have lost loved ones. Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister and I attended the funeral service in Springfield on Friday for a lady who was as close as my daughters. She had the flu which caused her to have a heart attack.
We are weathering the cold pretty good so far.
We might gain weight because I like to cook when the weather is cold.
Until next week, be careful when it is slick outside.