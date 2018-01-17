Well, the winter weather got here on Saturday night and we didn’t have church.

I am hoping we will be able to attend church next Sunday.

Delmar and I went to Springfield on Tuesday for his doctor appointment.

I am happy that my brother, Vern Deatherage is doing good while recuperating from surgery.

I am saddened for the families who have lost loved ones. Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister and I attended the funeral service in Springfield on Friday for a lady who was as close as my daughters. She had the flu which caused her to have a heart attack.

We are weathering the cold pretty good so far.

We might gain weight because I like to cook when the weather is cold.

Until next week, be careful when it is slick outside.