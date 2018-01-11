Well again we missed church due to slick roads. We just stayed in for safety. I heard that some had a little difficulty getting home from church.

On Saturday, Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson came to visit. Shawn is trying to learn to play his new guitar. We sure enjoyed the kids.

Saturday evening, Pauline Okhuysen brought an apple pie to share with us. We are saddened once again at the passing of Freddie Dwayne Cornelius in Kansas, Cindy Pearcy Spellman of Conway, Mo., Everett Jones, Dallas Chambers, and several others.

I certainly am ready for spring to get here.

Our neighbors have been good about checking on us.

Until next week, try to stay warm and safe.