SCOCOG legal



Douglas County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Texas County, with the assistance of South Central Ozark Council of Governments, has finalized the 2018 update of the Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan is pursuant to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) requirements.

A final draft of the plan is available in hard copy at the SCOCOG office located at 4407 Co Rd 2340, Pomona; or at the SCOCOG website www.scocog.org. Please direct comments to mail@scocog.org. Planning staff will be available for discussion, comments, or suggestions at SCOCOG on February 12th from 10:00-12:00 o’clock

The purpose of the plan is to devise and retain a strategy to reduce the impact and risks posed by disastrous natural events, such as tornadoes, ice storms and floods. The plan must be updated by the County and approved by FEMA every five years in order for the County and its jurisdictions to remain eligible for FEMA funding for current and ongoing hazard mitigation projects.

01-25-19-1t