Rock Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

This is December 31, last day of 2017. Our upcoming events are: Activity Committee will meet at 5 p.m. January 7. Business meeting on January 10th. Comet Skate Party Sunday, January 14 from 3-5 p.m. No evening services. Church will provide pizza and drinks at 4:30 p.m.

Preschool were greeters today. Jamie Guilliams did special music. Prayer requests were made for Beth Matheny, Gina Williams, Jenny Harker, Buck Coffman, Nathan Roth, Darrel Price, Kaye Garrison, Sharon Marler, Brian Brewer; Glenda Jones needs prayers- tests on January 3 and 6 months of chemo starting January 10th; Helen Dixon, and Leo Coy. Travelers Shelby and Pat Moore, and Norman and Phyllis Virtue. Others who have been ill and the missing teen Sherman Hall. Recent Birthdays: Rick Batten, Sharon Renfrow, Norman Virtue, Briana Jenkins, Anthony Crisp, and Ethan Ellis. Anniversary on January 1- Trent and Chelsie Jones.

Last week we had Christmas carols led by Mike Housley and Sharon Renfrow; Rick and Helen had the special music. Brodie did a piano special. The ladies sang, Helen, Carla, Tammi, and Sharon Renfrow. Bro. Rick and Helen gave a special thank you card to the church for Christmas and birthday gifts. Virginia Serghides had Children’s Church. Bro. Rick preached from Luke 1. Today Bro. Rick preached on how fast time flies, and how you should get things done and not postpone things. Many have been sick, and did not make it to church due to the very cold temperatures. The New Year’s game night was canceled due to the below zero temperatures expected. Quote in bulletin: Don’t fret over what you’d do with your time if you could live it over again-get busy with what is left. Bro. Rick: 683-5657 or 250-0918.

Happy New Year!!