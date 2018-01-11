Hello everyone. Happy New Year! I haven’t written an article since last year so it’s about time that I get back on the job. Right?

I’m so happy that we finally received some rain, even though; we had to deal with a little ice along with it. I hope everyone made it through the “slick road” weekend safely.

The Red Bank Church service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Brother Randy welcomed everyone and asked for prayer request and praises for answered prayer. There were several of both. Prayer was offered for each request. Speaking of answered prayer, I mentioned that I had a nephew who was seriously ill with unidentified growth masses in different places of his body; one which was restricting his breathing. From the tests that were taken, I’m happy to report that no cancer was found in the mass of tissue that was removed from between his thyroid gland and his esophagus. The doctors diagnosed his condition as Granular Lomas disease which they believe is treatable. Praise the Lord! He has recovered from his surgery and is doing well. Eloise Hallmark sang special music.

Matthew 6:24-34 was the focus text for the morning sermon. From these Scriptures we are taught by Jesus, the Only Begotten Son of God, that we will not be successful in serving two masters. We must choose to serve God instead of man. Jesus said that if we serve God, we will not have to worry about our life; what we will eat or drink, nor even anything about our body or what we will put on it. He invites us to look into the facts of how He feeds and cares for the birds of the air that do not have to work or worry for what they will eat. By His Hands, even the lilies of the field will grow in their entire splendor without toil or spin. Aren’t we, His Creation, made in His own image, more value to Him than they? Verse 31-33 tells us never to spend time worrying about our needs, but to depend on our Heavenly Father to supply them for us because, after all, He knows that we need all things. Jesus said, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” This Scripture reminds me of the song we love to sing called, “Victory In Jesus.”

Gary and I enjoyed visiting with Maxine Lirley last weekend. She said that she enjoyed visiting with friends and family throughout the holidays. She spent Christmas Eve visiting in the home of Jeane Huff, where she delighted in having a Christmas meal and festivities with her children and grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Hampton, Emma and Kate; Mr. and Mrs. David Hampton; and Jake Hampton. Gary and I also enjoyed attending that gathering.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the Christmas program that we held at Red Bank Church. There were several that sang special music and others that took part in the program with meaningful readings. We appreciate Jeane Huff for the beautiful Christmas Poinsettias that graced the front area of the church along with gorgeous, white Nativity scene statues.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Trust in the Lord for His marvelous, worry free care.