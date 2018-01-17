The Nubbin Ridge Homemakers Club met this past Thursday at Norma Stillings house. Norma, Linda, Geraldine, Pat, and I were in attendance. We opened the meeting in prayer. Miss Norma read a devotion titled “Dishwashing Therapy” from the book Cup of Comfort.

We discussed and started planning for our Spring Fling when we meet with the clubs from Wright County and Ozark County. Spring Fling is scheduled for April 17 at 9 a.m.

I gave a small talk on portion control when eating. You can use scales, biscuit cutters to portion out your servings, different sized scoops, and even using your hand for different measurements. I used an old blog post from Pampered Chef for the information.

Miss Norma provided a crudites tray, cheese and cracker tray, and two types of cheesecake.

We will be meeting at Terry Hall’s house February 8. We will be exchanging valentines and having a show and tell.

For more about the club you can find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/NubbinRidgeHomemakersClub.

We have a lot of great programs planned for this year and we are excited for them all!