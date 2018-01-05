New Hope Freewill Baptist

We all want to hear “…in whom I am well pleased.” We have to seek Him with our whole heart and we will find Him. We have to accept Him into our hearts and ask for His forgiveness. We have to live the Christian walk not just look like we are. We must give of our time and money to help others who need it. We must get in the Word and learn as much as we can because one day there might not be the opportunity to do it freely. We need to get it in our hearts and minds so that we can hold fast to His word even if we don’t have a Bible or don’t get to have church. We also have to remember that not everyone who says they are right with God is, there are other spirits out there that can look and act like they are godly when they are not. The Bible says to try the spirits. 1 John 4:12, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” 2018 can be the best year ever if you know who you serve, know where you are going if your time on this earth should end. Make sure that you know that you know! I thought I was saved for many years and this year realized that I did not know for sure. I was raised “once saved always saved” but now know that it’s not the truth. I would say that if you are going to church and not getting something out of it you might not be saved. If you are not sure….make sure before it’s too late. God loves you and so do we.