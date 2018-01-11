Nellie Early legal



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE ESTATE OF: )

NELLIE MURIEL EARLY, )

Deceased. )

Estate No. 17DG-PR00068 )

NOTICE OF HEARING TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

(Sec. 473.663 RSMo)

To: Linda Moore, 101 E Sheridan

Mansfield, MO 65704

Craig L. Brown, 18927 Lawrence 2115, Mt. Vernon, MO 65712

and all other persons, known or unknown, interested or claiming an interest in the property hereinbelow described, as an heir, or through an heir, of the above-named decedent.

You are hereby notified that you are entitled to appear and be heard at a hearing to be held February 14, 2018 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. in courtroom #1 of the Probate Division at 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, on the petition to determine the heirs of the above-named decedent, who died August 22, 2016 and their respective interests as heirs in the following described property: In DOUGLAS COUNTY MISSOURI

The North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section Twenty-five (25), Township twenty-six (26), Range Eighteen (18), except that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 25, lying East of the Dogwood and Little Beaver Road, said exceptions containing 6 acres, more or less, and containing in the aggregate hereby conveyed 74 acres, more or less.

Value Unknown

Dated: 01/03/2018

Kim Hathcock, Clerk

/s/: Kim Miller, Deputy Clerk

Attorney for Petitioner:

JOHN MOODY Bar #26577

PO BOX 110

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

Phone: 417-926-3270

