Mt. Zion News

Visitors in the Sunday morning service on Jan. 7th included Lynell Kirk of Cooter, Mo; J.R. Downen, Sam and Cinthia Miller from the Brush Arbor Church of God (holiness). James Cox was the Greeter. Earnest Murray is Sunday school superintendent. Sheena Mahan led the singing in the opening session of Sunday school.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the worship service. Judy Murray read a seasonal poem. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. gave the sermon “Response to Truth” from John 18:31-19:19. “Then said Pilate unto them, take ye him, and judge him according to your law. The Jews therefore said unto him, it is not lawful for us to put any man to death…but ye have a custom that I should release unto you the King of the Jews? Then cried they all again, saying, not this man, but Barabbas. Now Barabbas was a robber…Pilate saith unto him, what is truth?” (1) Shift – responsible for choice; response to Christ. (2) Substitute – truth is not determined by option, nor demarked by opinion. (3) Sincerity – symbols don’t excuse; saying don’t exempt. (4) Side – step – truth is a personal onus and the preeminant obligation. (5) Survey – truth is not found in survey, but in Scripture. (6) Sway – contempt condemns; commitment converts. What is my response to truth?

The Sunday evening service was canceled because of icy roads.

In the Wednesday evening service, Dana Fourman led in prayer. Reports of answers to prayer were given by Brian Haynes, Linda Murray and Jeanette Cardin. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on Cosmogony: the origin of the universe as told by Moses in Genesis. “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Women of Worth (Ozarks Chapter) met at Cardwell Cafeteria on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School on Friday evening, Jan. 12. There were 12 in attendance, in spite of Artic temperatures. Director Cinda Thompson extended a warm welcome, and Vicky Thompson led in prayer. The program included a presentation of “Whiter Than Snow” by Barbara Uhles, a white elephant gift exchange, and light refreshments. The possibility of hosting a Ladies’ Retreat this fall was discussed, and plans are underway to make that a reality. Jeanette Cardin won the door prize. After a group song, Debbie Query led in the closing prayer.

All services were canceled on Sunday, Jan. 14, due to the snow. Reports indicated that more listeners than usual tuned in to “Moments with the Master”; this radio program is aired at 9 a.m. each Sunday on KKOZ (92.1 fm).

Brian Haynes was the song leader for the Wednesday evening service. Pastor Bob gave announcements and took prayer requests. Barbara Uhles led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave Missions Reports with photos from Iran, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Albania, Haiti, the Caribbean, Israel and South Dakota. The closing prayer was by Gaylerd Miller.

Mt. Zion was closed for snow days through Thursday. Marshfield Christian School came for a basketball game in Evans Auditorium on Thursday evening, Jan. 18. The M.Z.B.S. team, coached by Alex Fourman, included Joseph and Andrew Fleetwood, Caleb King, Ethan Koch, D.J. Burditt; Joseph Davidson, Jonathon, Connor and Logan Lizotte. The new scoreboard worked very well; it showed a final score of 64 for Mt. Zion and 43 for Marshfield.

During Chapel on Friday, Barbara Uhles told the story of George Washington Carver, a great scientist and a great Christian.