Mt. Zion News

Visitors on a frigid Sunday morning included J.R. Downen, Sam and Cynthia Miller, and Glenna Knight from the Brush Arbor Church of God (holiness); Tabitha of Ava; Mike and Jennifer Brooks of Eudora, Mo. It was good to have the adult Sunday school teacher back at his post after a few weeks’ absence as his wife recovered from surgery.

Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were Alex Fourman and James Cox. The special song was a solo by Cinda Thompson, accompanied by Pastor Bob on the organ. Glenna Thompson testified. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Blessed” based on Psalm 119:1-8. “Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord. Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart. They also do no iniquity: they walk in his ways. Thou hast commanded us to keep thy precepts diligently. O that my ways were directed to keep thy statues! Then shall I not be ashamed, when I have respect unto all thy commandments. I will praise thee with uprightness of heart, when I shall have learned thy righteous judgments. I will keep thy statutes: O forsake me not utterly.” Undefiled in walk. United in heart. Unsullied in obedience. “Utter” in compliance. Unswerving in direction. Unashamed in conformity. Untainted in praise. Unadulterated in purpose.

The evening service was an “Old-Year-Night Singspiration with visitors from churches in Elkland, Springfield, and Brush Arbor. Prelude music was by Debbie Cox (organ), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), Pastor Bob (accordion), Dana Fourman (trumpet), Ann Cox (clarinet), and Barbara Uhles (piano). Other pianists were Cheryl Paxton, and Julene Comfort. After a welcome by Pastor Bob, Brian Haynes was the emcee. Darrell Swearengin led in the opening prayer. Kelton Comfort, a high school student who has a call to preach, gave a brief message from James 4:8, “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw night to you.”

There were vocal solos by Walter Woods, David Comfort, and Jesse Paxton. Norman Murray played a solo on the french horn. Judy Murray and Linda Murray each read a poem. Pastor Bob and Cinda presented a skit about “Christmas Jesus and Easter Jesus.” Jesse Paxton led three congregational songs. Then there was a time of food and fellowship in Cardwell Cafeteria.

Happy Birthday to Cinda Thompson, Mary Thompson, and Judy Murray. Happy Anniversary to James and Debbie Cox, and Archie and Linda Ferguson.

In the Wedneday evening service, Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “Doctrines of Creation.” Cosmology is the study of the origin and nature of the universe as an orderly system (cosmos). God created matter from nothing.

We appreciate Delbert Murray for a new edition of our Church Directory!

Christmas Vacation ended for Mt. Zion Bible School when students returned to classes on Wed., Jan. 3. Chapel speakers on Wed. and Fri. were Pastor Bob (“Make Your Parents Proud and Make God Proud”), and Darrell Swearengin (“There’s Power in the Name of Jesus”). Basketball practice resumed Fri. after school.