Sunday school prelude music at 9:40 a.m. was by Debbie Cox (piano), Linda Murray (organ), Pastor Bob (accordion), and Norman Murray (baritone). Brian Haynes led the singing. The lesson was on Isaiah 7:14 and 9:6. “A virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light….Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Wesley Young of Ava visited the Sunday morning worship service. The song leader was Jesse Paxton. Ushers were James Cox and Earnest Murray. Linda Ferguson sang a solo, accompanied by pianist Barbara Uhles. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Worship of the Scheming” based on Matthew 2:1-16. “Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. When Herod the king had heard of these things, he was troubled and all Jerusalem with him. And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born…Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, inquired of them diligently what time the star appeared. And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, Go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also…when he (Joseph) arose, he took the young child and his mother by night, and departed into Egypt…Then Herod, when he saw that he was mocked of the wise men, was exceeding wroth, and sent forth, and slew all he children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the coasts thereof, from two years old and under,, according to the time which he had diligently inquired of the wise men…But when Herod was dead, behold, and angel of the Lord appeareth in a dream to Joseph in Egypt.”

At the close of the service, a Christmas gift from the church was presented to Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda. Then everyone received a treat bag (fruit, candy and snacks) which was generously provided by Donna and Brian Haynes.

At 6 p.m. a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service was held entitled “Christmas Light,” it included carols and scripture reading by the congregation and prayer by the Pastor.

A “People’s Service” was held at 7 p.m. Wed. Instrumentalists were Cheryl Paxton (piano), Linda Murray (organ), Pastor Bob (accordion), and Norman Murray (baritone). Earnest Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. commented on Psalm 150:1-2. “Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness.” Those present shared a testimony of praise for God’s blessing in 2017: Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Donna and Brian Haynes, Linda Ferguson, Linda and Norman Murray, Cheryl and Jesse Paxton, Judy and Earnest Murray, Delbert Murray, Bob Thompson, Sr. and DJ Burditt.