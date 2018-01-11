Mt. Tabor News

It was a very wintry day as we began church and Sunday school, and got worse as the morning wore on. We were able to have a very good lesson about Daniel and his friends and to sing, do pledges and update our prayer list. We continue to have many with various needs, and many, many who have lost loved ones. We were thankful everyone reached home safely, after services.

Brother Michael read Numbers 14:1-24, telling the story of Caleb and the spies sent to scout out the territory they were to go into. Often times the task ahead seems overwhelming and it will be if we rely on self. However, the most important part of the equation is that God is the head of it all and we will succeed if it is in God’s will.

Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott had supper with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

Dan, Kim and Morgan Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Sunday evening.

So sorry to hear Pat Lansdown has had another health setback, our best wishes to her.