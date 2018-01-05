It was a bitterly cold morning, however, we had a warm place to gather for Sunday school and worship. We had pledges, singing and offered several prayers up for friends and loved ones. We had some absent and hope they will be back next week. Folks have been asking the question, where is winter? The zero and below weather answers the question, I guess.

As we finish another year, Brother Michael chose to read several scriptures, about new beginnings. Every new, good thing, starts with a beginning. We are given chances to start over in our lives, and maybe the new year is just what we are waiting for. God is always willing to listen and be our new beginning. We, at Mt. Tabor Church wish you a wonderful New Year, and invite you to come visit our church.

The church gifted Brother Michael and Tanya with a token of our appreciation for their service to our church.

Kay Hutchison enjoyed a nice long birthday call and another on Christmas Day, from cousin, Vic Burdan, in Manila.

MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott spent New Year’s Day with Jewell Elliott.

Dan, Kim, Dylan and Morgan Clements joined Harold and Kay Hutchison for supper, last Tuesday evening.

Harold and Kay were in Springfield, last Friday, for a doctor visit. While there they dropped by to visit Lucille DeBerry for a short time.