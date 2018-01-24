Mt. Olive Church

Good Monday morning from Mt. Olive (Highlonesome). We finally were able to have services this Sunday morning after missing all of January so far. Everyone that was there were of the same mind. We were just glad to be back to a normal “Sunday, church” routine!”

Our services opened with Brother Loren reading from 2 Thess. 2: 15-17, “Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.” This verse tells us to be strong and stand up for what is right, even though the standards set by the Bible are challenged from every direction. Opening prayer was lead by Brother Ray Dobbs after prayer request were taken. Those mentioned for special prayer were Bud Hampton, the Nelson family, and Kathy Coffer asks for prayer for her dad. We are glad to report that Tessa Hampton has a new baby brother. He was born December 21 and his name is Dane Alan. He came a little early but is now home, doing fine. Parents are Joey and Melissa Hampton. Congratulations to this family. Roy and Carolyn Hampton reported on their new grandson and he is also home, doing fine after getting an early start. I just want to give a praise report to all who have prayed and helped Roger and Irene during and after his battle with Bacterial Meningitis in October. His doctors released him to go back to work on January 10th! It is amazing how he has recovered and we just want to give God the praise and glory once more.

Our worship service opened with prayer and scripture reading from Matthew 26 and Corinthians 11. This was our Sunday to celebrate communion, which is usually done the first Sunday of the New Year but due to slick roads, we had not had church until now.

Our prayers go out to those battling the flu and hope those who don’t have it stay well. Have a blessed week and remember….1 Thess. 5:18, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”