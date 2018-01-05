McCord legal



LEGAL NOTICE

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY OF BENTON JUVENILE COURT

Dependency of: )

JUSTIN ANTHONY MCCORD, )

Case No. 17-7-00398-6 )

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

To: Anthony H. McCord, Alleged Father

To: To Whom It May Concern

A Dependency Petition was filed on July 20, 2017. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: February 27, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., at Benton/Franklin Juvenile Justice Center, 5606 W. Canal Place, Kennewick, WA 99336.

You should be present at this hearing. The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.050(5). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at (509) 585-3000. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED this 29th day of November, 2017.

Maria Aguilar

Deputy Clerk

Filed November 30, 2017.

Josie Delvin

Benton County Clerk

01-04-16-3t