Kline/Adamson legal

AMENDED NOTICE OF

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in payment of debt and performance of the obligations secured by a deed of trust executed by Curtis J. Kline and Terri L. Adamson, dated the 25th day of September, 2012, and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, Instrument #121732, the undersigned Successor Trustee, will on February 20, 2018, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and particularly at 1:30 p.m., at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE 2nd Ave., Ava, Mo 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property situated in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to-wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SW1/4 NE1/4 AND THE NW1/4 SE1/4 OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 13 WHICH LIES NORTH AND WEST OF THE COUNTY ROAD, WHERE NOW LOCATED. ALL BEING IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE COUNTY ROAD, AS IT NOW EXISTS. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD.

Together will all rights, fixtures, and improvements that are a part of said real estate, toward satisfaction of said debt and costs. Subject to all restrictions, reservations, conditions, and easements of record, and to all existing roads and power lines, whether or record or not.

The undersigned Successor Trustee will deliver to the purchaser a Successor’s Trustee’s Deed Under Power of Sale conveying said property subject to any liens which take priority as a matter of law.

Grant D. Johnson,

Successor Trustee

3645 S. Culpepper Circle

Springfield, MO 65804

Tel. (417) 841-2779

Fax (417) 823-3995

atty.johnson@lawoffficegdj.com

