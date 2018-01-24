Kenneth Young legal

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Kenneth M. Young, a single person Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Kenneth M. Young, a single person dated August 29, 2013 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instrument Number: 131648 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 1:30 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE S 1/2 OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 WHICH LIES EAST OF THE COUNTY ROAD, AS NOW LOCATED IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 11.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 188171.030718.380728 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: February 8, 2018 02/15/2018, 02/22/2018, 03/01/2018

